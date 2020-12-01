CASCADE, Iowa — Robert P. “Bob” Hosch, 91, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Anyone wishing to send a memorial may send it to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Robert P. Hosch family, P.O. #430, Cascade, Iowa 52033. The services will be live streamed on the Reiff Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:30 a.m.
Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Robert was born April 26, 1929, in Cascade, Iowa, son of Andrew and Olivia (Klinkner) Hosch. He received his education in the Cascade area schools. On September 27, 1951, he was united in marriage to Marion Kleitsch at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade. She preceded him in death on February 16, 2018. Bob was employed with Conlon Construction until his retirement in 1991.
He is a World War II Army veteran, having served from 1946 to 1948. He enjoyed going on the Honor Flight to Washington.
He is a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, the Cascade American Legion Post #528, the Cascade Knights of Columbus-Council #930, Carpenter’s local #678, the Cascade Sportsman’s Club, the Jones County Conservation Board and a member of the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department for 17 years.
He is survived by four children, Ruth Green, of Cascade, Karen (John) Pearsall, of San Diego, CA, Ann (Mark) Holmes, of Dubuque, and Carla (Ron) Hoffman, of Cascade; 8 grandchildren, Abby Archer and Andrew Green, Kirsten Kirkpatrick, Owen and Aaron Holmes, Max, Haylee and Trace Hoffman; 11 great grandchildren; one sister, Sr., Jane Hosch, of Dubuque; sisters and brothers-in-law, Leona Onken, of Marion, Sr. Ruth Kleitsch, of Dubuque, Irvin Kleitsch and Edwin Kleitsch, both of Cascade, Rita Kleitsch, of Monticello.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael Hosch; a son-in-law, Thomas Green; three brothers, Charles Hosch, Jim Hosch and Edward Hosch.; and two sisters, Mary Alma Hosch and Pauline (Mel) Green; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carl (Mary) Kleitsch. Wilfred Kleitsch, Carol Kleitsch, Delores Kleitsch, Verna Kleitsch and Alve Onken.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Riverbend Retirement Community, Shady Rest Care Center and Above and Beyond Hospice for all the care and kindness given to Dad.
