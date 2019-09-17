WEST UNION, Iowa — Ruth Elaine Kenney, 97, formerly of Postville, Iowa, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society, West Union, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Community Presbyterian Church, Postville, Iowa, with a visitation one hour before services at the church. Inurnment with military rites will be at Postville Cemetery, Postville, Iowa. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Postville, Iowa, is helping the family with the arrangements.