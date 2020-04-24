Sister Donard Collins, BVM, 88, of 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Marian Hall.
Natural Burial Rite of Committal was Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Burial was in the Mount Carmel cemetery. Mass on Sunday, April 26, 2020, will be celebrated in the Marian Hall Chapel in her memory. The Sharing of Memories will be held at a later date.
Sister Donard ministered as a nurse at Marian Hall, Dubuque, Iowa, and in Sioux City, Iowa. She also served the congregation as a member of the Motherhouse administrative team and as a Regional. She was an elementary teacher in Sioux City, Iowa, Chicago, Memphis, Tenn., Clarksdale, Miss., and Seattle.
Sister Donard was born on Sept. 23, 1931, in Marcus, Iowa, to William and Anna Ryan Collins. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1949, from Holy Name Parish, Marcus, Iowa. She professed first vows on March 19, 1952, and final vows on July 16, 1957.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leonard, Donald and James Collins; sisters, Eileen Berger-Flanagan, Mary Barrett, Lillian Horacek, Viola Waggoner and Lorraine West. She is survived by sisters, Betty Seggerman and LaVonne Means; nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 70 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, Iowa 52003 is in charge of arrangements.