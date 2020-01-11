Agnes “Ginger” Nadermann, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on January 8, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be held at 3:45 p.m.
Agnes was born on March 21, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Gregory and Mary Magdalena (Erdmann) Jacobsmeier. She married LaVerne “Jake” Nadermann on November 17, 1956, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, Iowa. During their 35 years together, they raised 10 children.
Agnes enjoyed fishing, camping and quilting. She especially enjoyed listening to her waterfall while tending to her flowers.
She is survived by her three daughters, Kathy (Mark Fishler) McCarthy, Becky (Ron Fishnick) Johnson, both of Dubuque, and Cheryl (Bill Tekippe) Schick, of Sherrill, Iowa; seven sons, Ken (Sona) Nadermann, of Waynesville, MO, Ron (Sue) Nadermann, Gerry Nadermann, Pat (Wendy Briggs) Nadermann, Bob (Nancy) Nadermann, Ricky (Deb) Nadermann and Billy Nadermann, all of Dubuque; twenty-nine grandchildren and forty-five great grandchildren; her sister, Berniece Williamson, of Dubuque; her brother, John (Judy) Jacobsmeier, of Waterloo; along with several brothers and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne “Jake” Nadermann, on January 2, 1992; her mother and father; two brothers, Bernard and Joe; her grandson Matt McCarthy; son-in-law, Tom McCarthy; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, an Agnes Nadermann memorial fund will be established.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice of Dubuque and 24-hour care for all the love and care of our mother. Also, a special thank you to her sister Berniece Williamson who cared for her the last couple months.