Gary L. Jochum, 77, of Dubuque passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a sudden illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 3rd, 2021, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with a parish wake service at 8:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, at the church until Mass time.
Gary was born on May 28, 1944, in Dubuque the son of Francis and Leona (Maiers) Jochum. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1962. On June 13, 1964, he married Donna Mae Avenarius at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and they shared 57 wonderful years together. He worked for Dubuque John Deere Tractor Works for 37 years as a supervisor on the engine line until his retirement in 2001. He was a very active member of Holy Trinity Church, serving as a greeter, eucharistic minister, and on several committees.
Gary was a great family man. He was very active with his four sons and all their activities, including coaching Baseball and Basketball teams that they participated in. His family passion continued with his grandchildren, following all of them and their many sporting events and even a few dance recitals.
On his own he enjoyed golfing at Birchwood with his buddies, spending time at the Moose Lodge, and listening to good old time country music.
He is survived by his wife Donna; four sons, James (Rita) Jochum of Oakton, VA, Gary Jon (Angela) Jochum of Independence, MO, Rick (Andrea) Jochum of Dubuque, and Thomas (Rhonda) Jochum of Hazel Green, WI; ten grandchildren Shayla Jochum, Anna (Jacob) Shultz, Garrett, Adeline, Shanna, Samuel, Grant, Lily, Elena, and Gavin Jochum; a sister Carol Thul, Sister-in-law Delee Jochum; brother-in-law Richard (Mary Kay) Avenarius and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws Frank and Harriet Avenarius, and siblings and spouses, Mary (William) Fransen, Jeanne (Jerry) Meyer, Robert (Lynn) Jochum, Dorothy (Lyle) Reed, Patricia (David) Schumacher, Leone (George) Reed, Joan Wagner, David Thul, Wayne Jochum and Kenneth Neeley.
In lieu of flowers a Gary Jochum memorial fund has been established.
Donna and the family would like to thank the Dubuque Fire Department, the staff at UPH Finley and the University of Iowa Hospital for all their care and kindness.