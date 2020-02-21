BERNARD, Iowa — Kathleen “Kay” M. McDonnell, 95, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by her family.
Visitation for Kay will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. today at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a wake service will occur at 3 p.m. Visitation will continue after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Church in Garryowen, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Garryowen, Iowa.
She was born November 5, 1924, in Fillmore, Iowa, daughter of Oliver D. and Florence B. (McCarthey) Rea. Kay was the oldest daughter of a family of 11, with seven girls and four boys. She received her education from Sacred Heart School in Fillmore, Iowa, and was a graduate of Visitation Academy in Dubuque. Her favorite class was typing and she was very good at the keyboard.
Kay had a love for music, and grew up in a family where music was enjoyed. Her father played the violin and she played the piano. Her love of music stayed with her for a lifetime — she taught piano lessons to many young people. She was the church organist at St. Patrick’s in Garryowen, IA, for decades. She enjoyed the special St. Patrick’s Day Mass that continues to be celebrated every year. She also enjoyed sharing her musical talents with residents of local nursing homes.
After high school, she worked in Dubuque at the area employment office until she met and married Paul McDonnell of Bernard. They were married on May 18, 1948, at Sacred Heart Church in Fillmore, IA, by Monsignor Martin. Life began in a home in South Garryowen, until they purchased farm land and built a home on a hill to the southeast of Bernard. This is where they raised their five children. After raising their family, Paul and Kay enjoyed traveling, bus trips and took two international trips to Ireland and to Germany. They also enjoyed many Euchre tournaments in the area. He preceded her in death on December 31, 1995.
She enjoyed sewing and also spent much time in the kitchen preparing meals and baking for family and friend gatherings. Her homemade bread was always requested for family gatherings. Her grandchildren always enjoyed the special cookies she would make for them. Kay took on learning to swim later on in life. She spent many hours in the pool at the YMCA in Dubuque where she was a longtime member.
She was also a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, IA.
She is survived by four children, Patricia (Gary) Warner, of Loveland, CO, Neil McDonnell, of Hoffman Estates, IL, Barb (Mark) Otting, of Cascade, IA, and Marilyn Talbert, of Dubuque, IA,; seven grandchildren, Justin Otting, Craig (Rachel) Otting, Meredith (Eric) Lahey, Lana (fiance Joey Nachtman) Otting, John Paul (Friend Kaitlyn) Reiter, Stephen Reiter and Michael Reiter; six great-grandchildren, Tatum, Anne, Conrad and Millie Lahey, and Atticus and Etta Otting; six siblings, Anna O’Shea, of Overland Park, KS, Mary George, of Dickeyville, WI, Nancy (Jim) Oglesby, of Cuba City, WI, Pat (Ruth) Rea, of Fillmore, IA, Joyce (Al) Koster, of Asbury, IA, and Lois Wubben, of Oregon, WI; four sisters-in-law, Gerri Rea, Carmelene Decker, both of Bernard, IA, Margaret Ryan, of Cascade, IA, and Theresa Melloy, of Dubuque, IA.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Janice McDonnell, on April 12, 1992; son-in-law, Mark “Billy” Talbert; three brothers, James (Valeria) Rea, David Rea and Michael “Mickey” Rea; one sister, Lois Ann Rea OSF; father and mother-in-law, Cornelius and Mary Ann McDonnell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Willie George, Ray Wubben, and Jim O’Shea, Anita (Clarence) Wolbers, Estelle (Joe) Cox, Mary (Clarence) Driscoll, Ed Melloy, Helen (John) Payne, Ignatius McDonnell, Joseph McDonnell, Ray (Carlene) McDonnell, Ambrose (Florence) McDonnell, and Loras Ryan.
Kathleen M. McDonnell Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care given to Kathleen.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com