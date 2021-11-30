IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kenneth Eugene Hurtig, 80, of Iowa City, formerly of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at home in Iowa City after a long journey with many health complications.
Ken was born on August 10, 1941, in Ewing, Nebraska, the son of Bror Teofil Hurtig and E. Laine Peterson. He was the seventh of nine children. He grew up on a farm in Orchard, Nebraska, and graduated from Orchard High School. He married Karen Sue Napier, also of Orchard, Nebraska, in June of 1961.
Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and proclaiming “Wow, what a ride!” What a ride Ken had, from flying small planes most of his life, snowmobiles, ski boats, horses, hunting, fishing and hunting dogs. Moving often, at least 14 times, because there was always something more exciting in a new place. Some of the places he lived, Nebraska,South Dakota, Iowa, Arkansas and Wisconsin. Ken had many careers in sales and farm implement and owned several businesses, John Deere business, hog confinement and ventilation, vinyl fencing and decking and most recently a sharpening business. Ken loved people and made friends everywhere he went. If you were a friend , you were as important as family to him.
Per Ken’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services.