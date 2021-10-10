Barry D. Belstra, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Timothy J. Letner, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Phil Silker Pavilion, Epworth. Celebration of life: 4 p.m. today at the pavilion.
James W. Nicholas, Belmont, Wis. — Memorial service and celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Belmont Convention Center.
Mildred E. Russell, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Irene M. Timmerman, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Tuesday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville.
Allan J. Tucker, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m., and after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington, Iowa.
Wayne C. Turner, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the funeral home.
Jean M. Weber, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.