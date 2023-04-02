Irene J. Hoeger, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
John R. Hohmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m., with a parish scripture wake service at 3:30 p.m., today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, Resurrection Church.
Andrea K. Kenna, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Jean A. Knepper, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 1:30 p.m., and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Doris P. Ousley, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. today, Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Sarah E. Pemsl, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, with a prayer service at 3:45 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, Church of the Nativity.
Carol M. Schoulte, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Irene A. VonTalge, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, Colesburg United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
