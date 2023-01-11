Chad “Buck” Janco, 46, went home to be with his Lord on January 6, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque, Iowa. He was surrounded by family who loved him and will miss him.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 am, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m.
Chad was born May 30, 1976, in Dubuque, son of Steve and Brenda (Brown) Janco.
He graduated from Hempstead High School in 1997. Chad worked with his Hills and Dales coworkers at the Lifetime Center. He enjoyed watching game shows on TV, going bowling, watching his nieces and nephew play, playing basketball, swinging as high as possible and spending time with family. He was a Packers fan, and enjoyed watching the Jazz play basketball.
Chad is survived by his parents, Steve and Brenda; his sister and her husband, Kiersten and Allen Schumacher, nieces, Adria and Katherine Schumacher; nephew, Patrick Schumacher; five aunts and an uncle; and all his friends at Hills and Dales where he lived.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Curtis and Louella Brown and John and Eva Janco; and several aunts and uncles.
Donations may be made to Hills and Dales, 1011 Davis Street, Dubuque, Iowa, 52001.
