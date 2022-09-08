Linda Ford-Johnson, 64, passed away on September 6, 2022, at home surrounded by family. To honor her wishes, services will not be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Linda was born May 14, 1958, the daughter of Edward Ford, Sr. and Pauline (Schmitt) Ford. She grew up in the Quad City area, graduating from Rock Island High School in 1976. She married Mike Hansen on April 15, 1977. They later divorced. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Mike Johnson, on July 26, 1986. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2019.

