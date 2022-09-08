Linda Ford-Johnson, 64, passed away on September 6, 2022, at home surrounded by family. To honor her wishes, services will not be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Linda was born May 14, 1958, the daughter of Edward Ford, Sr. and Pauline (Schmitt) Ford. She grew up in the Quad City area, graduating from Rock Island High School in 1976. She married Mike Hansen on April 15, 1977. They later divorced. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Mike Johnson, on July 26, 1986. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2019.
Linda enjoyed cooking (best ham gravy ever), bowling with her dear friend Irene, traveling with her husband, dancing and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was the queen of the 20 minute afternoon nap (I’m just resting my eyes, she would say). She enjoyed cooking big meals and having all over to the house to share in it. When asked whether she was going to eat, she would usually reply “I’ve been snacking all day”!
When her and Mike opened Chances R bar in 2007 in Dubuque, she hit the ground running to make a successful go of business ownership. She was regularly seen behind the bar serving up drinks and good times to everyone until her and Mike’s retirement to Florida in 2011. Settling in Lakeland, they continued to make friends and enjoy good times, especially at AM Vets Post 35.
Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Donavon Hansen, a daughter, Heather (John) Krow, all of Dubuque, IA, a stepdaughter, Pam (Tony) Grover, of Wellman, IA, a stepson, Brett Johnson, of Mount Pleasant, IA. One sister, Debra Ford, of Wheatland, IA, one brother, Edward Ford, Jr (Diane), of Milan, IL. Grandchildren ,Zachary Sedrel, Josh (Kayla) Krow, Janae (Connor) Schmitt, Jared Krow, Jack Krow; great-grandchildren, Emmy Sedrel and Robyn Krow. Nieces Tegan Jaeger and Diedra Hughes.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Mike Johnson.
The family would like to thank Dr. Angela Hubanks for her medical care and humor. In addition, the family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, Nurse Courtney and all others who provided loving, gentle care to Mom throughout her journey.
