Janice Bahls, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Dorothy L. Bastian, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
John T. Brandemuehl, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Nancy J. Chapman, Asbury, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Georgeann J. Felton, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Ronald L. Kelley, Cassville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, J & J Sandbar, Cassville.
Todd M. Koppes, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Arnold N. Merkes, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Marlin K. Mueller, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Jeanette Murray, Hopkinton, Iowa — Service: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Hopkinton. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Laura K. Powers, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Cathedral of St. Raphael.
Alfred L. Pritchard, Edgewood, Iowa — Graveside service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, Union Cemetery, Littleport, Iowa.
Vivian Quinn, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Lawrence M. Richard, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Janice L. Smith, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 30, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Andrew H. Smythe, Monona, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, Wis. Service: 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Susan J. Thome, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Naomi Webster, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 6:30 p.m. today, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Services: 6:30 p.m. today at the church.
