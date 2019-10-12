Elizabeth (Betty) Oleson, age 95, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, at Luther Manor in Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by her family.
Betty celebrated her 95th Birthday on Saturday, October 5, with her five sons and their families. She saved everything she had left in her for Saturday.
Betty was born on October 4, 1924, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of John and Theresa Hruska. Betty married Robert Oleson on May 18, 1943. They had five sons: Robert J., Joseph M., James O., Michael F., and Thomas W. Betty was a “Rosie the Riveter” in Louisville, Kentucky, during WWII. Betty is survived by her five sons; her 13 grandchildren; her 26 great-grandchildren; and her six great-great-grandchildren. She has been preceded in death by her husband, Robert C.; her mother and father; her brothers John, Clarence, Delph, and Kenneth; and her sisters Mary and Regina.
Visitation for Betty will be at 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, with a mass at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
The family would like to thank the caregivers, nurses, and staff at Luther Manor for the compassionate love shown to Mother during the last few months.