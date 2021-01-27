GALENA, Ill. — Megan M. Sproule, 60, of Galena, IL, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial of the cremated remains will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena.
She was born on October 22, 1960, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Dale “Chip” and Mona (Mooney) Chapman. Megan graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1978. She was united in marriage to Eugene R. “Geno” Sproule on August 11, 1979, and he survives. Megan began working right out of high school at Stairs Bakery and Deli for two years. She then worked as a cook for the Market House Tavern. Megan had a daycare in her home for nine years and cleaned houses for seven of those nine years. She was a floral designer for ten years at the Galena Greenhouse. Megan then worked at Country Inn and Suites as a housekeeping manager for five years. In 2011, she began working at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community until 2019.
Megan enjoyed gardening, crafting, and spending time with her grandkids, and attending their many sporting events. She loved time with her friends and enjoyed all their talks, lunches, and walks. It meant so much to her that they were always there when she needed them.
Megan is survived by her husband, Eugene “Geno”; her two sons, Nathan (Michelle) and Joshua (Danielle) Sproule; four grandchildren; five brothers, Rick (Mary) Chapman, of Galena, Steve Chapman, of Dubuque, Rod (Debbie) Chapman, of Oak Creek, WI, Kevin (Julie) Chapman, of Dubuque, and Paul Chapman, of De Pere, WI; three sisters, Brigid “Bea” (Kenneth) Ellerbach, of Epworth, IA, Cara (Roger) Middendorf and Kristen Chapman, both of East Dubuque; seven nieces; ten nephews; twelve great-nieces and 13 great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Hermann and his staff, Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica, Julie, Amy, Jennifer, and Dianne. Your care and compassion during this difficult time will never be forgotten.
