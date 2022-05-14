Shirley A. Marshall, 83, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at home, with her children by her side.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Private burial will be at Linwood Cemetery. Shirley was born August 18, 1938 in Dubuque, the daughter of Ivan and Mildred (Duggan) Thein. She met Alvin Marshall while she was working at Hazel’s Restaurant, and they married on May 16, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in 1994. Shirley was also employed at Roberts (smorgastable to the Spirit of Dubuque), as a hostess at Sweeney’s Supper Club, as a “Lunch Lady” at Holy Ghost in the daycare/school and at Bingo, and finally at Walmart Redemption Center, where she was fondly known as Grandma Shirley. Shirley was a long-time member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, where she faithfully attended Mass on Sunday. One of Shirley’s favorite pastimes was pulling slots on the Double Diamond machines at the casinos.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Roxanne (Ron) Kinsella and their children, Nathan, Nick, and Katie; her son Kevin Marshall and his daughter, Amanda (Lucas) Huseman; her deceased son, Dale’s children, Trevan Marshall, and Autumn Veneziano; her son, Jimmie (Carolyn Stierman) Marshall and their children, Payton and Gretta; her great grandchildren; her son, Frank (Jean) Marshall and their children, Bobbie, Frank, Rich, Penney, Theather, and Carla; her adopted daughter, Anne Helling; her brother, Dale (Alma) Thein; her sister-in-law, Janell Thein; her brother-in-law John Kirkpatrick; her constant canine companion Ruby; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Dale Marshall in 2019; her parents; her brothers, Arthur “Artie” Thein and Melvin Thein; and her sister Janet Kirkpatrick.
Shirley’s family would like to thank all the family and friends who were able to stop in and visit in Shirley’s final days.