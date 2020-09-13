Leonard J. “Lenny” Owsley, 92, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on September 9, 2020, at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital.
Private family graveside service with military honors accorded by the American Legion Post #6 will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Leonard was born on March 5, 1928, in Oak Park, IL; the son of Melvin and Gertrude (Ratterman) Owsley. He attended St. Edmunds Grammar School in Oak Park and Oak Park & River Forest High School. After graduating in 1946, he moved to Dubuque and started work at the new John Deere Dubuque Works as a machine operator.
From 1950 to 1953 he served during the Korean War, he served with the rank of Corporal in the Army, with the 407th Combat Engineer Battalion. He returned to John Deere after he was honorably discharged and worked as an engineering analyst in manufacturing until he retired in 1982.
He married Dolores M. Didesch on September 21, 1965, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They shared 55 happy years together. Leonard was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He and Dee enjoyed boating, photography, golfing and old cars. They were members of the Tri-State Old Cars Club for many years and Leonard was also a member of the American Legion Post #6, John Deere Supervisors Club, Hawkeye Motorcycle Club and John Deere Retiree Association.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Dolores; sister-in-law, Gladys Didesch, of Dubuque; his niece Debra (Glen) Schumock and their children Collin, Grant and Ava, all of Geneva, IL. His nephew Alan (Laurie) Didesch, of Northbrook, IL; cousins Marsha (David) Armour and Nancy Hutton, of Ringgold, GA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Al Didesch.