SPRINGBROOK, Iowa — James J. Cloos, 94, of Springbrook, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook, where services will follow.

Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Bellevue, is assisting the family.

