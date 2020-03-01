BOSCOBEL, Wis. — James M. “Jim” Arms, age 68, of Boscobel, passed away on Monday February 24, 2020, at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at the Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel, Pastor Mary Ann Floerke officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Friends may call on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com.