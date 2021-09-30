David Wayne Muntz, 60 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on September 25, 2021, in the comfort of his family and home.
Family and friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Deacon Bill Hickson officiating along with military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
David was born on February 11, 1961, in Dubuque, IA the son of Gerald Muntz and Donna (Eppler) Muntz. He married Dina (Demmer) Muntz on November 24, 1984, at Nativity Church, Dubuque Iowa. He was a US Navy Veteran, Quarter Master.
Retired from Anderson Windows, formerly Eagle Window and Door after 33 years of service.
Dave enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, feeding his birds, rooting for the Minnesota Vikings and morel hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Dina (Demmer) Muntz; his son, David Muntz II; his daughter, Tiana (Muntz) Schrobilgen; his son-In-law, Travis; Grandchildren, Devin, Kiara, Kaleigh, and Maverick of Dubuque, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Debbie Duve.
Special thank you to Dr. Cheryl Morgan-Ihrig and the nursing staff along with Hospice of Dubuque for all their care and kindness.