James Alan “Jim” Link, 74, of Dubuque, passed away on April 28, 2022 at home.
James was born September 25, 1947, son of Marion and Esther (Schmidt) Link. He married Karen Kalloway in 1967 and they raised two sons during their marriage. They divorced but remained friends. Jim married Linda (Shireman) Titus in 1994.
Jim graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. He joined the National Guard and served 1967-1973, achieving Sgt. E5. He was a part of the Iowa Governor Greys and accompanied Iowa Governor Ray, in Washington D.C., during the Inauguration of Richard Nixon
Jim’s employment ranged from 15+ years at Dubuque Packing Co, Rich and Junnie’s Coin, Jim Beyer Construction, 6 years driving semi over-the road with his wife, Linda, to 10 years with Tschiggfrie Excavation before he retired.
Jim was very loving and close to his family. Through the years, Jim enjoyed softball at Sandy Hook and a short stint driving race cars. He and Don (Rook) Ahlers had an auto repair shop for a while. Jim was associated with MPBA and TSPL, setting up pool leagues in the area. Jim enjoyed working with Rich and Junnie’s to get dart machines and leagues set up in local taverns. Jim and his cousin, Bob Schmidt, may be found watching cement dry and having a beer, after putting in a sidewalk. Many Friday afternoons were spent at Dave Link’s Upholstery, where friends gathered to shoot the breeze. He looked forward to Spring so he could get out hunting for morels.
Jim was a member of The Dubuque Boat Club for over 30 years. Jim enjoyed gathering at the Club with co-workers, his brothers and cousins to play Euchre. When playing shuffleboard, his friend, Roxanne, would call him “Little Jimmy Dickens.” If anyone brought up politics, that was an open invitation to Jim to give his opinions.
Jim is survived by his son, Neal and Kim (Simon) Link, his wife Linda (Shireman) Link and her children, Bradley Titus, Sr. and Melinda Titus. Jim is also survived by his sisters, Carol Link, Joy (Mike) Behnke, Jean (Mark) Kohn and brothers, Dave (Judy) Link and Greg (Sue) Link, all of Dubuque. Also included are his sister-in-law, Phyllis Link, his former wife and friend, Karen (Kalloway) Johnson, several nieces, nephews and cousins. There are six others, Nicole, Mandi, Darian, Rikki, Kaleb and Bradley Jr., who lovingly called him Grandpa.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Esther (Schmidt) Link, his son, Jeffrey J. Link, a granddaughter, Samantha Jay “Sammie” Link and a brother, Gerald “Jerry” Link.
Many thanks to Hospice of Dubuque and Jim’s “girls”, Hillary, Nicole and Peggy. Also we want to thank Dr. Nachtmann and Medical Assoc. for their care to Jim over the years.