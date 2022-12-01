Louis H. Fiedler, 94 of Dubuque, IA, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Unity Pointe Finley Hospital, Dubuque. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, IL where friends and family may call after 9:30 AM until the time of service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena. He was born March 4, 1928, on the Fiedler family farm, Guilford Township, rural Galena the son of Charles Julius and Augusta Dorothea (Studier) Fiedler. Louis was united in marriage to Martha “Putt” Ries on February 5, 1951, and she preceded him in death on November 29, 1989. He later married Rosann (Knoernschild) Kreiman on May 15, 1993, and she survives. Louis attended the Ford one-room schoolhouse for his grade school years and received his GED when he was 45 years old. He farmed a greater part of his life and had a dairy herd at one time but later raised beef cattle. The only part he missed when he retired from farming was when the calves were born in the spring, and one of them had to be bottle-fed. He also worked at the Savanna Army Depot, Savanna, IL but later went to work at John Deere Dubuque Works, Dubuque where he retired in 1986 after thirty-one years of service. Louis enjoyed doing carpenter-type work like making bookcases, dressers, China cupboards, etc... for his daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He especially liked decorating indoors and outdoors for Christmas, anything that didn’t move got a piece of garland strung across it. From the time he was eighteen he enjoyed attending area dances (along with his brother Ernie). Louis also enjoyed traveling and keeping the yard beautiful in the summer. He is survived by his wife Rosann, his children; Dennis (Dawn) of Asbury, IA, Steve (Marcia) of Prior Lake, MN, Dr. Kenneth DVM (Diane) of Lena, IL and Kim (Jim) Sieverding of Muscatine IA, grandchildren; Shawn (Erin) Fiedler, Laci (Matthew) Diehl, Ryan (Amanda) Fiedler, Amy (Cory) McCusker, Mike Fiedler, Dorthea, Will, Grant, and Ava Fiedler, Brent and Marcus Sieverding, Megan (Zach) Mullen, great-grandchildren; Collin, Logan, Sydney, and Gavin McCusker, Lauren, Andrew, Liam, and Bennett Fiedler and Ries Diehl, step-great-grandchildren; Grace Wanke, Alexa Turner, and Nathan and Ely Drake. His stepchildren; Christy (Steve) Bennett, Lisa Richard, Jill (Bruce) Flynn, and Danita (Bo) Abitz, and their families, Christopher Howell, Nicholas Drake, Stephanie and Matt Howell and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Martha, three brothers; Bill, Ernie and Ray Fiedler, and four sisters; Mary Post, Ida Ingram, Loretta Davis, and Stella Bradt as well as their spouses. The family requested no flowers. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
