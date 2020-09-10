Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Rick Davis, Elgin, Iowa — Memorial services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Beulah Land Christian Camp, rural Elgin. Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday at the camp.
Patricia L. Dean, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday,
Sept. 12, Postville fairgrounds.
Lawrence A. Laugesen, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster.
James F. McAuliffe, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 1 to 2:45 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Mark D. Topf, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
Carol M. Vogt, Cassville, Wis. — Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12,
St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville, Wis. Celebration of life: Following Mass at
109 Garden Prairie Road, Cassville.
Beverly M. White, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church in Fennimore. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.