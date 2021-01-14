George F. Stappert Jr. Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Jan 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POTOSI, Wis. — George F. Stappert Jr., 74, of Potosi, died on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.No services will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Potosi-wis Grant-county-wis annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today