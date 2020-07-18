Lorraine K. Adam, 98, of Waukon, Iowa, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Lycurgus Cemetery in rural Waukon.Martin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
