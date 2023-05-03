Delain M. Allen, 96, of Dubuque, passed away May 2, 2023 at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00p.m. at the funeral home, with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Delain was born on June 1, 1926, to Alexander and Anna (Wagner) Harvey in Dubuque, Iowa.
She was united in marriage to Raymond Alva Allen on August 24, 1946, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2006.
Delain was employed with the Adams Company for several years.
Delain and Raymond owned and operated the Siesta Motel for many years. They were also longtime members of Tri-State Travelers.
Delain is survived by her children, Dale R. (Janet Wolff) Allen, Donald R. (Lori) Allen, and daughter-in-law, Mary Allen; grandchildren, Jeff (Rachel) Allen, Kerry (Mike) Rueter, James (Lynn) Allen, Lisa Burleson, Stephanie (Jake) Vyverberg, Courtney Allen, Sam (fiancée Alex) Allen; 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond; son, David; in-laws; and her infant brother, Lester L. Harvey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Spirit Parish-Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Hospice of Dubuque, or Stonehill Communities.
Delain’s family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to all her family and friends who helped Delain through the challenges over the last 10 years. They wish to especially thank Felishia, Rachael, Trissity, Robin, Madison, and all the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Stonehill Communities, and Hospice of Dubuque.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
