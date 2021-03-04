Darlene M. “Mama” Conzett, 82, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Church of the Nativity, and will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Andy Upah will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where there will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Masks are required at the church and funeral home.
Darlene was born October 7, 1938, in Epworth, the daughter of Louis and Lucille (Kramer) Hanfelt. She married Ronald Conzett on June 24, 1961, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Epworth. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2003.
Darlene was employed in housekeeping for Dubuque Community Schools, for the priest at Nativity Parish, and at Loras College.
She loved fishing and camping at Lake Joy in Wisconsin. She was an avid country music fan, and especially had a love of Conway Twitty’s music.
Darlene was a devoted grandmother who loved taking care of her grandkids. She was a mother figure to so many people, and was known to all as “Mama.”
Darlene is survived by her children, Jim “J.C.” (Lois) Conzett, Cindy (Jack) Schulz, Vicky Conzett, and Melinda “Sam” (Patrick) Caudill, all of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Amanda Marks, Emily (Jason) Fuller, Andrew (Janie Hessong) Conzett, Adam (Brianna Uthe) Conzett, Caleb (Molly) Schulz, Shelby (Trevor Parkin) Schulz, Logan Caudill, and Cassie Caudill; six great-grandchildren and one coming in May; her siblings, Elaine Slack, of Aurora, CO, Eldon (Chris) Hanfelt, of Dubuque, and Janice (Milton) Connolly, of Cascade; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Ron, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Conzett, in infancy; her parents; her great-grandson, Kinnick Marks; six siblings, Mary (John) Boulting, Joe (Florence) Hanfelt, Leola (Frank) Connolly, and Eileen, Richard, and Donald Hanfelt; and her in-laws, Jayne (Richard) Chapman, Donald Conzett, and Roy “Teen” Slack.
The family would like to thank her daughter Vicky, who took care of Mom for 18 years; granddaughter Shelby (studying nursing) for being an amazing nurse to her Mama; to Home Instead, especially Debbie, Charmayne, and Porsha; and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kelli and Nicole.