Gene B. “Skip” Meyer, 79, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on July 26th, 2022, at home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 27th, 2022, at the American Legion Hall on Delhi Street with times to be announced. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory Dubuque, IA is assisting the family.
Skip was born on April 3rd, 1943, in Osterdock, Iowa, son of Elmer C. and Marie (Schultz) Meyer. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Lyn Cornelius on September 14th, 1968, at Grandview Methodist Church in Dubuque, Iowa. He repaired electronic organs for “Renier’s Music House,” “Ken Mott Piano and Organ Company,” and “Martin’s House of Pianos & Organs.” He was a member of the Great River Amateur Radio Club and Tri-State Modeler’s club.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division and the Ethiopia Mapping Mission. He also served in the Vietnam War and was a member of Dubuque’s American Legion Post #6.
He loved his wife, children, grandkids, great grandkids, his cat Henry, his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and especially his flight simulator.
He is survived by his wife, Lyn, and their children: Shelly (Les) Ware, Marc (Julie) Meyer, Aric Meyer, Chad (Barb) Meyer, Sheri (Melesio) Pilar, Scott Meyer, Todd (Danielle) Meyer, and Shayla (Chuck) Schmitz. He is also survived by grandchildren Holden Ware, Dylan Ware, Christian Dundee, Destiny Dundee, Michelle Meyer, Karissa (Sam) Puccio, Ashley (Mike) Buelow, Andrew Meyer, Antonio Pilar, Ella Iaun, Isabelle Meyer, Luciana Meyer, and Rylee Schmitz, and great grandchildren Ade, Mazie, K.K., J.J., Cohen, Avery, Ryan, Zachary, Sophia, Braxton, and Penelope.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Marie, sister Janice Smith, and his grandparents William and Anna (Kickbush) Meyer.
In lieu of flowers a Gene B. Meyer Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Sara L., also to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics especially the cancer center, the Iowa City VA Hospital, MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center, and his telehealth nurse Jaime for all their wonderful care, compassion and kindness.
