Tom Burkart, 79, of Dubuque Iowa, formerly Riverside California passed on August 31, 2022, at his Mishawaka, Indiana home with family.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday Sept 22nd at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas McDermott officiating. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
He was born on October 9, 1942 in Dubuque, Iowa son of David and Jeanne Burkart. He graduated from Wahlert High School 1960 and then graduated Loras College in 1964.
In 1966 Tom met his wife and best friend for life, Jan. They were married on July 22, 1967, at St Columbkille’s Parish in Dubuque Iowa. Tom moved his family to Riverside, CA in January 1978 to expand Flexsteel’s manufacturing operations. Tom worked at Flexsteel Industries as a Senior Executive and Officer for 48 years before retiring to Mishawaka Indiana.
Tom was a devoted Catholic and member St. Columbkille’s Parish. His favorite place on earth was the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Ind. He retired in South Bend, Indiana to be close to the University.
Tom enjoyed activities of golf, traveling and hosting friends for Notre Dame football weekends.
Surviving are his four children, Timothy Burkart (Lisa Burkart) of Carlsbad, CA., Barbara Christian (Lt. Colonel Patrick Christian) of Portland, OR., Christine Ann Watson (Derek Watson) of Beaverton, OR., and David Burkart (Courtney Burkart) of Montclair, NJ; Four grandsons, Braden and Alex Burkart, Graeme Watson and Jack Burkart, one granddaughter Charlotte Watson and his sister Carol Burkart of Dubuque, IA.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jan Burkart, father David Edward Burkart and mother Mary Jeanne Burkart.
Memorials may be given on behalf of Tom Burkart to: New Melleray Abbey, 6632 Melleray Circle Peosta, IA 52068 or Ara Paresghian Med Research Fund, 215 Jordan Hall of Science Notre Dame, IN 46556.
