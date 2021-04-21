PEOSTA, Iowa — Theodore “Ted” G. Kalb, 71, passed away April 17, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family, following an 11 year battle with dementia.
To honor Ted’s life, the family will greet friends and relatives from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa, where the Centralia Peosta Fire Department will meet in a body at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Friday at the Funeral Home. Masks are required to attend the visitation and services. Anyone unable to attend may send cards to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Theodore Kalb family, P.O. Box #1, Peosta, Iowa 52068.
Services for Ted will be held at 10:30, Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding.
The services will be live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page.
Ted was born July 6, 1949, in Peosta, IA, the son of Donald and Marcella Smith Kalb.
He married Mary Ann Harris on October 25, 1969, at Saint John the Baptist Church in Peosta, IA.
Ted attended Saint John the Baptist grade school in Peosta, and graduated from West Dubuque High School in Epworth in 1967. From an early age, Ted worked with his brother and Dad at Kalb Feed Store in Peosta, Triple P Feed Store and later retired from The Battery Center. Ted also farmed for 40 years.
Ted was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Church, a volunteer firefighter and an EMT with Peosta-Centralia Fire Department for 26 years.
Always willing to help others, Ted was a man of many talents, he was a carpenter, mechanic, electrician and plumber, there was nothing he couldn’t build or fix. Ted passed his talents on to his sons, spending many hours teaching them at the farm, at home and the feed store. Ted’s passion for helping others and his sense of humor will be remembered and shared through his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.
Ted loved to tease and make people laugh, especially his grandchildren. When visiting grandpa there were always orange slices, lemon drops and cookies waiting for them in his truck, ice cream cones with unlimited sprinkles, whisker rubs and Mickey Mouse pancakes.
Survivors include his wife Mary, sons Marty (Cathy) Kalb, of Peosta, Ben (Jill) Kalb, of Dubuque, and TJ (Shelly) Kalb, of Dyersville. Grandchildren: Shelby (Luke) Maas, Charles (Natalie) Duve, Hannah, Heather, Emma, & Eleinor Kalb, Georgie (Nick) Thurm, Trystan & Gage Kalb, Dan (Kate) Ernzen, Alyssa (Hunter) Krapfl, Kaetlyn (Shawn) Cary, Zach Little, and 8 great grandchildren; sister, Betty Campbell; brother-in-law, Lyle (Dianne) Harris, sisters-in-law, Marlene Kalb and Diane Harris; and many nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald “Jack”; mother and father-in-law, Joe and Eleinor Harris; brother-in-law, Bob Harris; and nephew, Sam Harris.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially to Paul.
A video tribute may be viewed and condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.