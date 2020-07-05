Earl Richard “Buck” Larson, 91, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on July 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Earl was born on June 21, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Otto T. and Marguerite (Burke) Larson. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1947. On August 26, 1953, Earl married Margaret C. McClain and together they shared 66 years of marriage.
He started his career as a printer with the Telegraph Herald on July 8, 1947 and retired on April 27, 1996. He was a member of the Dubuque Typographical Union No. 22, working in the composing room at the Telegraph Herald. He also worked for Hudson Gas Station in East Dubuque from 1966 to 1968. After retirement from the Telegraph Herald he worked airport security at Dubuque Regional Airport.
Earl is a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War as a Radioman from 1951 to 1952. He received two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart.
Earl was an extremely hard-working man and loving father and he enjoyed family vacations to fish in the Great North Woods. After retirement, he enjoyed bicycling and caring for his beautiful lawn on Julien Dubuque Drive.
He is survived by his wife Margaret; five children, Michele (Dan) Hoefer and their children, Sarah (Nick) Nelson with son Bohde, Michael (Liz) Hoefer with children Lauren, Makala and Claire, Tony (Alina) Hoefer, Peter Hoefer and children Rayne, Zaiden and Silas, Rebecca (Bruce) Cleland and their children, Kathryn (fiance Nils Schongalla) Cleland, Emily Cleland and Ellen Cleland; Christine (Mark) Asbury and their children Adam (Rachel) Asbury, with children Aiden, James, William and Christopher, and Carla (Michael) Cloos, with children Katherine, Alyssa and Nathan; Nathan (Mary) Larson and their children Rachel (Igor) Gordienko, with children Ariavne and Ainsley, Hannah (Kyle) Harper, Joseph (Kelly) Larson, Julia Larson and Jacob Larson; Jennifer Larson and son Levi French; sisters-in-law, Beverly Larson, Marian Dayton, Rosie McClain and Jean McClain; brother-in-law Louie Timp; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Marguerite; his father and mother-in-law Mike and Julia McClain; his sister Eileen (Robert) Koehler; brother Ronald Larson; and nephew Stacey Larson.
In lieu of flowers a Earl Larson memorial fund will be established.