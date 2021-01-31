DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Alma Z. Loesche, 90, of Dyersville and formerly of Petersburg, passed away, Friday, January 29, 2021, at Oak Crest Manor in Dyersville.
A Visitation for Alma will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the Basilica. A private family burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place. Mass will be live-streamed by church. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Alma was born March 29, 1930, the daughter of Vitus and Josephine (Meyer) Langel. Alma married Sylvester “Red” Loesche on September 21, 1950. Together they farmed southwest of Petersburg until they moved to town in 2001. She liked to spend time with her family and enjoyed playing games with the grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved to bake and was famous for her potato salad and grasshoppers. Alma and Red loved to travel, especially to Arizona and Texas. She was a member of the Christian Mothers Society in Petersburg.
Survivors include her children, Russ and Randy Loesche, and Dennis (Jean) Loesche, all of Petersburg, Margie (Cam) Kolle and Connie (Leon) Schuster, both of Dyersville, and Bonnie (Gary) Bass, of Chico, TX; grandchildren, Jayme (Stefanie) Loesche, Ben (Deb) Loesche, Billi (Dave) Mottet, Bob Loesche, Brittany (Cody) Radabaugh, Cory Schuster, Amber (Jeff) Lehmann, Carrie Wieneke (Josh Broghammer), Ashley (Jeremiah) Chapman and Amanda (Justin) Tucker; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Krogman, of Dubuque; and sister-in-law, Arlene Langel, of Manchester.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Red in 2018; two daughters-in-law, Deb Loesche, Freida Loesche; a son-in-law, Wayne Wieneke; and many brothers, sisters and in-laws.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy One Senior Care for the wonderful care they showed to their mother and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
The family requests no flowers. A Memorial Fund has been established. Sympathy cards may be directed to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
