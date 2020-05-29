WOODLAND, Ala. — John Joseph Kara Jr., age 76, of Woodland, formerly of Iowa and Georgia, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence.
A Pittsburg, PA, native, Mr. Kara was born on May 31, 1943, the son of John Kara, Sr., and Sara Beck Kara. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served in Vietnam, was Catholic by faith, and worked as a welder for John Deere/Computer Tech AllMetal.
Survivors include his wife, Mona Whitt Kara, of Woodland; two sons, Lenard (April) Whitt, of Woodland, AL, and Jon Kara, of Maine; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry Kara.
Mr. Kara was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Humane Society of the United States c/o the Kara Family at 4803 County Road 64, Woodland, AL 36280.
