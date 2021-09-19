Friday, September 10, the Lord received another spirited and lovable Irishman when Mike McCullough passed away unexpectedly due to heart complications, he was 70. It’s everyone else’s heart that has been breaking since, but as much as we hurt, Mike would never want us to.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 3:00 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m. the Ancient Order of Hibernians will have a service.
Michael J. McCullough was born to Delbert and Shirley (Carr) McCullough in Cedar Rapids on March 31, 1951. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1969, served in the Army in the early ‘70s, graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1975, and was a through-and through Bears and White Sox fan. He married Cathy Connolly, the love of his life, May 6, 1989. Mike was employed by Interstate Power/Alliant Energy for many years until retirement in 2008. After retirement he was the business manager for St. Mathias Church in Cascade, Iowa until 2016.
Mike was ever the Irishman. He was a proud member and officer of the Royal Order of the Hibernians, he visited the Motherland with his immediate family and wife Cathy, and he carried that Celtic charm in all he did. Always good for a drink and a joke, Mike didn’t believe in strangers—only friends he hadn’t met yet.
Mike was a cofounder of the West Dubuque Jaycees, where he made lifelong friendships and developed a love for building and participating in the annual Haunted House. When not getting a laugh out of spooking strangers for the good of the community, he was busy building the same bonds of joy with his immediate and extended family. From the Carrs to the McCulloughs, numerous close friends, and his work family at Interstate Power, Mike was a man of the people, always happiest to be hearing about others’ lives and cheering on their pursuits.
Most recently, Mike could be found presiding over “Holy Hour” at the Lux Club with his uncles, cousins, family, and anyone lucky enough to be present. Wherever Mike went, a sense of community and belonging followed. And while the Bee Gees’ song “To Love Somebody/’ may have been one of his favorites, Mike will never know what it means for us all to love somebody the way we love him. Love you, man.
Mike is survived by his mother Shirley (Carr) McCullough, of Dubuque; his wife Cathy McCullough; children: Kevin (Azeen Keramati) McCullough, of Queens, NY Karen (Nic) Hoeger, Ryan McCullough, Dan McCullough and Molly (Jake Hutzell) McCullough, all from Dubuque. Grandchildren: William and Lorelei Hoeger. His sisters: Mary (Mark) Witherall, of Carlsbad, CA, and Carol (Steve) Carlson, of Wellesley, MA; his brothers: Jack (Lynn) McCullough and Jim McCullough, all from Dubuque. Mother-in-law, Geri Connolly, of Dubuque; brothers-in-law: Mike (Karen) Connolly, Bob Connolly all from Dubuque, and Bill (Kim) Connolly, of Marion IA, Sisters-in-law: Diane (Whitey) Pancratz, of Zwingle, IA and Susan Connolly, of McHenry, IL; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents Ambrose and Stella McCullough and Mick and Mae Carr; his father Delbert McCullough; Baby Sister:, Joan Marie McCullough and his father-in-law, Cletus Connolly
In lieu of flowers, a Michael J. McCullough Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the Dubuque Police, Fire and EMS, Dubuque County Medical Examiner, Donna Kluesner and Pat Leonard and his staff for all of their kindness and compassion.