Lowell H. Wolter, age 86, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. To celebrate Lowell’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. The family requests that all who attend come in their Black and Gold Hawkeye attire. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Lowell was born on October 12, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Henry and Evelyn (Pfohl) Wolter.
After serving with the U.S. Army National Guard, Lowell was employed with St. Regis Paper Company and later went to work for the John Deere Dubuque Works until his well earned retirement. He was married to Joyce Tigges on May 25, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque. They were blessed with 3 children and 49 years together before she passed away on January 28, 2007. Lowell would later meet another wonderful woman, Juanita Steichen, and they would spend the last 15 years together. In his free time Lowell had many interests including hunting, fishing and catching turtles. He spent countless hours in his wood shop making all kinds of beautiful pieces for his family that will be cherished for generations to come. In recent years he enjoyed traveling extensively with Juanita across the United States and Ireland. Lowell was also an avid sports fan, doing his best to never miss an Iowa Hawkeye game. He liked spending time with his family and meeting up with friends at his favorite hang out, Shorty’s, in East Dubuque. We will miss Lowell more than words can say, but find some comfort in knowing that he is now free of all of the health issues he has faced these past months.
Those left to cherish Lowell’s memory include his children, Gayla (Randy) Mills and Don (Sheila) Wolter, both of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Keisha, Allissa, Cody, Rebecca and Drew; his great-grandchildren, Skyla, Aliese, Chayce, Hunter, Lance, Kaylee, Kaden, Lucy, Landon, Vivian, George and Leandre; his long time companion, Juanita Steichen, Dubuque, IA; his daughter-in-law, Barb Wolter, Dubuque, IA; a grand-daughter-in-law, Sarah Potter, Springfield, MO; his brother-in-law, Dick (Sandy) Tigges, Bernard, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Wolter; a son, Dan Wolter; a grandson, Fenton Green; and his siblings, Raymond Wolter, Merlyn Wolter and Kathleen Wolter in infancy.
Lowell’s family would like to extend a special thanks to all of his doctors at Grand River, the 1st responders and the police officers for their compassion and kindness.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Lowell’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Lowell Wolter Family.
