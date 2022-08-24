Lowell H. Wolter, age 86, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. To celebrate Lowell’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. The family requests that all who attend come in their Black and Gold Hawkeye attire. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Lowell was born on October 12, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Henry and Evelyn (Pfohl) Wolter.

