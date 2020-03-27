Jason “J-Dogg” P. Gantz, 35, of Dubuque, passed away in early March 2020, at his home in Dubuque.
Family will have a private visitation and burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Jason was born December 27, 1984, the son of Cathy Gantz. Jason’s passions were hunting, fishing and morel hunting. He had a good sense of humor and adored his pet dogs and cat.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine M. Gantz; and his brother, Timothy L. Gantz.
Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service are caring for Jason and his family. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Jason’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.