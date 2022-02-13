Kenneth H. Carp Telegraph Herald Feb 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Kenneth H. Carp, 73, of Platteville, died on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Platteville-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Local couple wins $100,000 lottery prize TH EXCLUSIVE: Work to start soon on new commercial, residential project in Peosta Ask Amy: Family photos are too exclusive for in-law 11 men arrested in Dubuque prostitution sting, including county treasurer Stacy M. Schmitz