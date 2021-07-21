GAHANNA, Ohio — Elizabeth R. “Betty” (Wagner) Kuhle Ryan, 92, passed away on December 3, 2019, at Sage Park Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Gahanna, Ohio. To honor Betty’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 11 a.m., on Friday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Betty was born on March 22, 1927, in Bernard, Iowa, to Joseph and Marie Gertrude (Francois) Wagner.
Betty was raised on her father’s farm in Bernard, Iowa, and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Dubuque in 1944. Betty married LaVern Henry Kuhle on August 7, 1948, and together they had son James (Donetta) Kuhle. After LaVern’s passing in June of 1949, Betty raised Jim with the help of her sisters in Chicago, Illinois. She worked for Jefferson Electric in Chicago in the 1950s and early 1960s.
On April 29, 1967, Betty married Harry James Ryan and together they had son Michael (Linda) Ryan. Harry also had a son from his first marriage, Harry (Marsha) Ryan Jr. After Betty married Harry, they lived in Columbus, Ohio, for a short while before moving to Cincinnati, Ohio. Betty was a very active parishioner at St. Vivian Catholic Church in Cincinnati where she volunteered as a bookkeeper and was part of the Rosary Altar Society. She also worked part time as the office manager at a pediatric practice in Cincinnati. In 2002, Betty’s husband Harry passed away. Betty remained in Cincinnati until 2010 when she moved back to Columbus to be close to sons, Harry Jr. and Mike, and their families. She was a member of Church of the Resurrection where she participated in the Young at Heart Seniors Ministry. Through the years, Betty enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and playing cards. She loved getting together with her duplicate bridge group at the Springfield Township Center in Cincinnati.
In addition to Betty’s 3 sons and their wives, also surviving are Betty’s 5 grandsons, Shawn (Julie) Kuhle, Ryan (Julia Chagnon) Kuhle, Evan Ryan, Sean Ryan and Josh (Beth) Ryan; 4 great grandsons; brother Louis Wagner, of Dubuque, Iowa; sister, Katherine (Richard) Russell, of Naperville, Illinois; and many loving nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, John Wagner, Rosemary (Wagner) Deckert, Donald Wagner, and Mary Celine (Wagner) Baumann; and a sister-in-law, June Wagner.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast in Columbus, Ohio, and Behr's Funeral Home in Dubuque, Iowa.