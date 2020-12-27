Arden Lee Woodrum, 91, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. Arden passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, after a long struggle with cancer.
Arden was born July 17, 1929, in Geneseo, IL, to Elmer and Arlene Heller Woodrum. Arden married Dolores Nelson in 1950 and had two sons. Arden served his country with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He then studied at the Spartan School of Aeronautics and went to work for John Deere, retiring in 1988, as general supervisor.
Arden married Elaine Greenfield in 1976. Arden was an active member at Westminster Presbyterian Church, serving on Session, serving as a moderator of John Knox Presbytery, and singing in the church choir. Arden and Elaine were very active bicyclists and spent many happy hours pedaling in the U.S. and other countries. Arden enjoyed a challenging bicycle ride with three friends, starting on the West Coast and finishing in Iowa where he joined Elaine on RAGBRAI. Arden was instrumental in the development of the Heritage Bicycle Trail. Arden and Elaine were also motor home enthusiasts and in Arden’s later years, he enjoyed motorcycling.
Arden enjoyed all of his family and cherished the time he spent with them. Arden is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Elaine, two sons, Brian Woodrum, of Seattle, and Doug Woodrum (Linda) of Mill Valley, CA; four stepchildren, Kathe Rusher (Neal), of Mesa, AZ, Sue Butt (Steve), of Dubuque, Joan Riedsma (Tony), of Holland, MI, and Tim Greenfield (Kirsten), of Dubuque; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held February 6, 2021, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dubuque. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. The service will be live-streamed at wpcdbq.org.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dubuque, Hospice of Dubuque, or Camp Wyoming in Wyoming, Iowa. Please leave a tribute to Arden, your sentiments, or a note to his family at: ardenwoodrum.com.