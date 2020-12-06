Sister Anita Montavon, BVM, (Felicity), 82, of 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. A virtual visitation will be held from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed immediately by the funeral service. Burial is in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Anita was an elementary and/or junior high teacher in Chicago, East Moline and Rock Island, Ill., Boulder, Colo.; Butte & Missoula, Mont.; and Seattle. She served as director of religious education in Gillette, Wyo.; pastoral minister, librarian, library associate and office manager in Chicago; and library staff member in River Forest, Ill.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1938, in DeKalb, Ill., to Paul Augustine and Marie (Pitzen) Montavon. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1956, from St. Mary Parish, DeKalb. She professed first vows on Feb. 3, 1959, and final vows on July 16, 1964.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jerry, Paul Thomas and Leonard Montavon; and brothers-in-law, Lars Bleivik and Jim Byrne. She is survived by her twin sister, Miriam (Mimi) Montavon; sisters, Jane Bleivik, Staten Island, N.Y., Ruth (Jake) Graves, Ames, Iowa, and Terese Byrne, Hanson, Mass.; sister-in-law, Carolyn Montavon, Malta, Ill.; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 64 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Miller Funeral Home, 1185 Hwy. 35 N, East Dubuque, IL, 61025, is in charge of arrangements.