Catherine E. “Kay” “Kate” (Kolfenbach) Shuey, 99, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
To celebrate Kay’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 until 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue. To honor Kay’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 10 a.m., at Holy Ghost Church, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Kay was born on July 22, 1920, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Carl and Mary (Maas) Kolfenbach.
Kay was a lifelong resident of Dubuque who graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kenneth Shuey, on April 25, 1940, at Sacred Heart Church. They were blessed with 69 years of marriage and three wonderful sons together before Ken was sadly called home ahead of her on November 17, 2009. Kay was a devoted wife and mother, as well as an excellent employee with JCPenney, where she worked as a floor manager and sales supervisor for 30 years. She was very active with her community and was a longtime member of Holy Ghost Church, the Moose Lodge and the JCPenney retiree group. Kay loved to go dancing and was involved in square dancing and round dancing for over 40 years. She also enjoyed traveling all across the United States and was an avid euchre player. Kay definitely enjoyed spending time outdoors and took meticulous care of her yard and flower gardens. We are truly blessed to have had Kay here with us on this Earth for 99 years, and there is no doubt that the world is a better place because she was in it.
Those left to cherish Kay’s memory include her four grandchildren, Lena (Kenneth) Dutkiewicz, Tami (John) Madden, Tom Shuey and Jerry Shuey; her five great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; her niece, Diane (Steve) Ressler; her nephew, Bob (Mary Jo) Kolfenbach; a special friend, LuAnn Ambrosy; her former daughter-in-law, Tari Shuey; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Shuey; three sons, Thomas, Gerald and Kenneth Shuey; and her siblings, Margarite “Margie” Bennis, Anna Mae (William) Renk, Joseph Kolfenbach, Leo Kolfenbach and Raymond (Marge) Kolfenbach.
Kay’s family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Stonehill, and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica, for the excellent care they have provided to Kay.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among Kay’s favorite charities.
