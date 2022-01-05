CASCADE, Iowa — Jean M. “Sis” Oeschger, 77, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Saturday. January 1, 2022 at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Jean will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa is in charge of arrangements
A Mass of Christian burial for Jean will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Martin’s Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. . Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
She was born March 21, 1944 in Dyersville, Iowa, daughter of Willard and Agnes (Kruse) Kramer. She received her education in the St. Francis Xavier School in Dyersville, Iowa. On September 4, 1967 she was united in marriage to Thomas Oeschger at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville. She was employed by the Western Dubuque Schools in the Food Service Department at Cascade until her retirement.
Sis was a very devoted wife to Tom, a loving mother and grandmother, she enjoyed her trips to the casinos, visiting on the phone with family and friends, she loved to go camping, and garage saling. She had a very stong faith, and was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade.
She is survived by her Husband, Thomas Oeschger of Cascade; two daughters Amy (Dennis) Green of Cascade and Jenny (Marty) Hoeger of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Kayleigh Mack, Abby Fagan, Alison Kruse, Jack Hoeger, Ben Hoeger and Ella Hoeger; three great grandchildren, Theo and Owen Fagan and Stella Kruse; and one brother, Steve (Rose) Kramer of Dubuque; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Julie Oeschger of Cascade, John Oeschger of Tallahassee, FL and Maria Oeschger.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Janet (Denny) Mulvehill and Linda (Jim) Theis; her father & Mother-in-law, John H. and Edna H. Oeschger; and a brother-in-law, David J. Oeschger; one nephew, Steve Mulvehill.