CUDAHY, Wis. — Paul S. Smith, 74, of Cudahy, formerly of Dubuque, died unexpectedly of a massive stroke on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Devoted husband of Holly M. Smith for 35 years. Loving father of Thomas (Liz) Smith. World’s best-loved Grampa of Lily and Liam Smith.
Paul was born on September 29, 1946, in Dubuque, the son of Severin H. Smith and Dorothy (Pauly) Smith. He attended Wahlert High School and Loras College.
Those also left to remember him are his two brothers, Roger (Sarah) Smith, Terrance Smith, both of Dubuque; one sister, Karleen (William) Welch, The Villages, FL; many nieces and nephews; and relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister and her husband, Barbara (Andrew) Slania.
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home, 5355 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, WI, is in charge of arrangements.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 6, at 10 a.m. Private military honors will be accorded at a later date with interment at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s memorial Cemetery.