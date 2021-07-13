Robert D. Barry, 85, of Dubuque, died on Friday, July 9, 2021.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at St. Raphael Cathedral.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.
