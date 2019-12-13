WARREN, Ill. — Charlene Lois Saunders, 83, of Warren, Ill., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 9, 2019, after a brief illness.
Charlene was born on August 28, 1936, in Darlington, Wisconsin, to Edward and Geneva (Schwartz) Goebel. She graduated from Darlington High School. Charlene worked at The Alamo Cafe in Warren, where she met the love of her life, Donald Saunders. They went on their first date on October 31, 1955. On October 6, 1956, she married Donald at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington, Wisconsin. Monsignor Bernard Doyle officiated. Together they raised three children; Steven, Marcia and Brian. Charlene briefly worked for Microswitch in Warren. In 1965, Charlene and Donald started Saunders Oil Company which today expands to six convenience stores throughout southwest Wisconsin and Northwest Illinois.
Charlene was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Warren and the Warren Women’s Club. In 2015, Charlene was awarded the William R. Deutsch Bucketeer Award from the Illinois Marketers Petroleum Association for her 50 years of service in the petroleum business.
Prior to Donald’s passing, they enjoyed traveling in their motor home, driving their Mustang, having their home in the Warren Christmas walk, and working in the plant and flower gardens. Charlene loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grand- and great-grandchildren.
Charlene is survived by her children, Steven (Julia Swanson), of Fort Myers, Fla., Marica (Jim) Gray, of Cape Coral, Fla., Brian (Karlene) Saunders, of Warren, Ill.; six grandchildren, Tanya (Bill Mizger) Phillips, of Cape Coral, Fla., Shawn (Kim) Saunders, of Warren, Ill., Luke (Tiffany) Saunders, of Warren, Ill., Jeremy (Meghan) Saunders, of Gratiot, Wis., Brianna (Dan Trost) Saunders, of Warren, Ill., and Keegan (Kelsey Tesmer) Kent, of Warren, Ill.; 14 great-grandchildren, Xavier and Alex Phillips, Tristan and Taya Payne, Tyler, Brayden, Carsyn, and Kyron Saunders, Fiona Saunders, Alexa, Leyla, and Izabella Saunders, and Tinley and Jett Saunders; sisters, Rose Mary Lawler,of Madison, Wis., and Eleanor (Vernon) Gille, of Gratiot, Wis.; brother-in-law, Bernard (Barb) Saunders, of Warren, Ill., and sister-in-law, Kathryn (Ray) Reed, of Warren, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald, in 2010; a grandson, Shane Saunders in 2011; brothers, Joseph, Raymond, Robert and Karl Goebel; sisters, Margurite Sperry, Ruth Judkins, Bernadine McGrath and Helene, in infancy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Warren. A visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren. A rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Visitation continues from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday.
Burial will be at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Warren, Ill.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Cleary and his staff at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, Monroe Clinic Hospice, and her wonderful caretakers over the last few months.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.