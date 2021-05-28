Alberta C Conner, 88, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Private family graveside services will be held.
Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.
