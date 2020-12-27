Mabel T. Schmitt Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 27, 2020 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALENA, Ill. — Mabel T. Schmitt, 92, of Galena, died on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today