DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Henry J. “Heinie” Wilhelm, 82, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Friday February 17, 2023 at Stonehill Care Center, in Dubuque, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, Iowa with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate.
Heinie was born October 29, 1940, in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of John and Lorine (Behnke) Wilhelm. He grew up in Dyersville, graduating in 1958 from Xavier High School in Dyersville. After graduation he enlisted in the Army National Guard. He was united in marriage to Judith March on April 28, 1962, at St. Paul’s Parish in Worthington, Iowa. Together they raised their family in Dyersville.
Heinie worked in printing his whole life. He joined the Dyersville Commercial and Guttenberg Press in 1960 and remained there for 39 years. He printed and transported the paper between the towns every Tuesday night for many years. In 2000, Heinie joined the staff at The Dubuque Advertiser until his retirement in 2008. After his retirement he took on a new role as “Grandpa Judy” helping feed and hold the babies for his wife’s in home childcare. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, going on many trips north to fish and visit with family, and playing cards. His sense of humor, especially being silly with his grandchildren will be fondly remembered. Heinie especially enjoyed many evenings on the porch swing with the love of his life, Judy. Heinie was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish in Dyersville.
He is survived by his six children: Ann (Paul) Rechterman of Coggon, IA, Debbie (Carl) Vorwald of New Vienna, IA, Donald “Donnie” (Kathleen) Wilhelm of Epworth, IA, Tammy (James) Clemen of Dyersville, IA, Tina (Gerald) Trowbridge of Urbandale, IA, and John (Bridget) Wilhelm of Peosta, IA; 16 grandchildren: Doug (Danielle) Fortmann, Jessica (Collin) Mack, Brian, Tim, Kristina (fiance, Nicholas Graves), and Matthew Vorwald; Nichole (Jacob) Wall, Rebecca (Andrew) Hayes, Kaitlyn (fiance, Jonathan Hermsen) Clemen, and Joseph Clemen; Dominic, B’Elanna, and Remy Trowbridge; and Lucy, Henry, and Patrick Wilhelm; nine great grandchildren, with another expected in April; siblings: James (Norma) Wilhelm, Tom (Judy) Wilhelm, Mary Ann Nachtmann, and Charles (Donna) Wilhelm, all of Dyersville, IA, and Jean (Gerald) Conrad of Epworth, IA; In-laws: Rosemary Lahr of Manchester, IA, William “Bill” (Mary Lou) March, of Hopkinton, IA, Jean Harbaugh of Tucson, AZ, Joan (William) Lansing of Worthington, IA, Joyce (Ronald) Dudley, of Anchorage, AK, Mary Pat March of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Dean March, of Dubuque, IA, David (Claudia) March of Balltown, IA, Donald (Carol) March of Dubuque, IA, Walter (Dianne) March of Worthington, IA, and Pam Pasker of Dyersville, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy in 2017, his parents, brothers-in-law: Norbert Nachtmann, William Willenbring, and Lyle Harbaugh, Robert Lahr, John “Jack” March, and sister-in-law, Betty March.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ellen Kennedy Living Center, Stonehill Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful care.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home (in care of the deceased) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
