Albert J. Roth, 90, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 pm (Noon) until 1:30 pm on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. The family invites you to show your team spirit by wearing Cubs or Hawkeye attire to his Celebration.
Al was born April 12, 1932, in Bellevue, Ohio, the son of Otto and Anna Roth. On June 24, 1961, he married the love of his life, Patricia Demkier at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Recommended for you
As a child he dreamed of seeing the Mississippi and his destiny was to live on its banks.
Al had a long career as an educator at Marshall Elementary School, teaching generations of families. He and Pat also owned Roth Ceramics, creating beautiful ceramics pieces sold at many local locations. When they weren’t working they enjoyed their time together at the casinos and dog track.
Instead of fortune or fame, Al’s treasure was his family. He and Pat raised a family of five children with love and pride. Summers were spent camping at Lake Joy enjoying swimming, fishing and baking cherry pies and singing around the campfire. Al loved nature and the earth. He grew bountiful vegetable gardens and beautiful flowers, enjoyed caring for his lawns and loved making applesauce with his apples every fall. Al had a deck full of bird feeders and corn for the squirrels, loved bees and always looked for the first robin and fireflies of the season.
Jigsaw puzzles, crosswords and the daily Jumble kept him sharp and learning until his final days. Al was a die-hard Cubs fan and Hawkeye supporter, flying the “W” after each win, especially the World Series. He was a loving and fun grandfather and great grandfather; his grandchildren will cherish memories of being pushed on the swing, playing fungo, and annual popcorn and cheese trips. Al had a quick wit with an infectious smile and twinkle in his eye (especially for his wife Pat) and hated to waste time waiting at red lights and for appointments. Memories of this amazing man will be cherished by all who had the honor of knowing him and his spirit will live on as his legacy through his family. He had an old soul with the wonder and innocence of a young heart.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 62 years, Patricia Roth of Dubuque, three children, Linda See of Dubuque, Kevin (Jill) Roth of Coralville, and Brian (Paige) Roth of Iowa City and daughter-in-law, Bambi Roth of Dubuque; nine grandchildren, Damian (Ashley) See, Brandon See, Andrew Roth, Jami (Zak) Williams, Celeste (Brian) Frehner, Erica Roth, Corey Roth, Justin (Danielle) Roth, and Jayden Roth; and three great-grandchildren, Westin and Braxtin Williams and Felix Frehner. He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, David Roth and Karen (Mike) Johnson; and his twelve siblings.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Albert’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.