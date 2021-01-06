PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Mary J. Hoff, 83, of Platteville, Wis., formerly of Cuba City, died Monday, January 4, 2021, at Edenbrook of Platteville.
A private graveside service will be held. Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Church Cemetery. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Mary was born on May 12, 1937, in Platteville, the daughter of Bernard and Nellie (Risic) Udelhoven. She married Myron Hoff on July 20, 1968. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2006.
Mary was employed at the Platteville Journal and wrote a column for the Tri-County Press.
Survivors include her stepdaughter, Sharon (Ron) McLees, of Cascade, Iowa; two step-sons, Randall (Cathy) Hoff, of Okatie, S.C., and Michael (Lisa) Hoff, of Woodstock, Ill.; and 13 step-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Helen Stevens; two brothers, Leonard (Bea) Udelhoven, and Bernard (Fritz) Udelhoven.
