GALENA, Ill. — Linda L. Renner Sowle, 77, of Galena, Ill., died October 26, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, following complications of Alzheimer’s Disease.
The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena, where friends may call after 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Friends may also call from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, where arrangements are pending.